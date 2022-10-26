Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brazil's Telefonica third-quarter profit up more than 9%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brazil's Telefonica third-quarter profit up more than 9%

Brazil's Telefonica third-quarter profit up more than 9%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

26 Oct 2022 06:10AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 06:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO -Telefonica Brasil posted a wider third-quarter net profit on Friday, up 9.3 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, with gains in part due to strong revenue growth in its mobile unit.

The company's net income totaled 1.436 billion reais ($270.15 million) during the July through September period, according to a filing with the Brazilian stock exchange.

The firm is a unit of Spain's Telefonica and operates in Brazil under the Vivo brand.

Net revenue from the company's mobile phone services, its main business, reached 8.48 billion reais, almost 15 per cent above the year-ago period, as Telefonica continues to bring over new clients from Oi's mobile unit, which it agreed to buy in 2020.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 4.957 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3156 reais)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.