Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brazil's TOTVS taps Itau Unibanco to create financial services joint venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brazil's TOTVS taps Itau Unibanco to create financial services joint venture

Brazil's TOTVS taps Itau Unibanco to create financial services joint venture

FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

13 Apr 2022 05:30AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 06:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Brazilian software company TOTVS and Itau Unibanco said on Tuesday they are creating a joint venture to be called TOTVS Techfin, aiming to offer financial services to small and medium-sized companies.

Each of the companies will hold a 50per cent stake in the venture, which will operate a digital platform to integrate "a complete range of financial services," they said in a securities filing.

As part of the deal, TOTVS will yield to the joint venture all of its shares of its subsidiary Supplier Administradora de Cartoes de Credito SA.

Itau will pay TOTVS up to 860 million reais ($184 million), for joint venture shares, of which 410 million reais will be paid in cash and the remainder will be paid after 5 years, upon the achievement of goals.

"This combination of efforts will benefit small and medium-sized companies and the entire production chain in the country", said TOTVS.

The closing of the deal depends on approvals from Brazil's antitrust watchdog and central bank.

($1 = 4.6735 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter FrontiniEditing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us