Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brazil's Tupy set to buy Traton-owned motor maker MWM, shares soar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brazil's Tupy set to buy Traton-owned motor maker MWM, shares soar

Brazil's Tupy set to buy Traton-owned motor maker MWM, shares soar

FILE PHOTO: Trucks are parked at a yard of the manufacturing plant of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

19 Apr 2022 02:00AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Brazilian auto parts company Tupy SA has signed a deal to buy motor maker MWM, formally known as International Industria Automotiva da America do Sul, Tupy said on Monday, sending its shares sharply higher.

The deal has an enterprise value of 865 million reais ($184.2 million), Tupy said in a securities filing.

MWM is owned by Navistar International Corp, a subsidiary of German-based vehicle maker Traton SE. It reported an operating net revenue of 2.7 billion reais in 2021, Tupy said.

The company manufactures engines for Brazilian, European and North American trucks, buses and machine makers, and also converts motors to allow them to run on natural gas, biodiesel, biogas and biomethane, Tupy said.

"This transaction is in line with Tupy's growth strategy both in current businesses, by adding value to its products, and in promoting viable decarbonization solutions, benefiting from the high potential for biofuels (in Brazil)," it added.

Shares in Tupy were up 8per cent at 18.11 reais in midday trading, outperforming Brazil's main stock index Bovespa, which fell 0.1per cent.

Analysts at BTG Pactual, which rates Tupy Buy, said the deal would enhance the company's value.

"We believe that the deal creates strategic value for Tupy, increasing its exposure to the decarbonization of the economy and to the aftermarket segment," they said.

Tupy said it is evaluating its capital allocation strategy to pay for the deal, taking into account third-party funding as well as its own resources. The payment will happen once the deal is closed.

The transaction requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

($1 = 4.6965 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us