Brazil's Vale sells stake in US California Steel to Nucor

SAO PAULO : Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50per cent stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for US$400 million.

Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022, adding that it underscores its focus on core businesses and its commitment to a leaner portfolio. JFE Steel Corp holds the remaining 50per cent stake in California Steel Industries.

