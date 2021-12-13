Logo
Brazil's Vale sells stake in US California Steel to Nucor
Brazil's Vale sells stake in US California Steel to Nucor

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

13 Dec 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 09:13PM)
SAO PAULO : Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50per cent stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for US$400 million.

Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022, adding that it underscores its focus on core businesses and its commitment to a leaner portfolio. JFE Steel Corp holds the remaining 50per cent stake in California Steel Industries.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

