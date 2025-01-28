BEIJING: Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek has made waves in Silicon Valley, stunning investors and industry insiders with its ability to match the skills of its Western competitors at a fraction of the cost.

But where it differs is the answers it offers to topics considered politically sensitive in China, from the 1989 crackdown on protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to the country's leadership and the status of Taiwan.

And it said it is "programmed" to provide answers that toe the government line.

Here are some responses DeepSeek provided to AFP.

TIANANMEN

The 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Tiananmen Square in Beijing is a highly sensitive subject in China and discussion about it is strictly censored.

DeepSeek is no exception. Asked by AFP to explain what happened on Jun 4, 1989, the day of the crackdown, the app said it "cannot answer that question".

"I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses," it explained.

When asked why it cannot go into further detail, DeepSeek explained that its purpose is to be "helpful" - and that it must avoid topics that could be "sensitive, controversial or potentially harmful".

XINJIANG

The app isn't, however, incapable of answering touchy topics.

AFP asked DeepSeek to detail the allegations of human rights abuses by Beijing in the northwestern Xinjiang region, where rights groups say more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities were detained in "re-education camps".

In response, the app accurately listed many of the claims detailed by rights groups - from forced labour to "mass internment and indoctrination".

But after a couple seconds that answer disappeared, replaced with the insistence that the question was "beyond my current scope".

"Let's talk about something else," it said.