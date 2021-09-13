Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments

LONDON : Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday it had hired CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead the firm's private and venture investments in crypto.

Sullivan, who specialised in crypto-asset trading and blockchain technology investments at trading firm CMT, will also chair the investment committee of a new strategy focused on crypto technology, it said in a statement.

"Colleen's exceptional track record in making highly successful crypto venture investments will be of tremendous benefit to Brevan Howard clients and underscores the firm’s commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets," Brevan CEO Aron Landy said.

Separately, Brevan also said it was launching a new business division, BH Digital, to manage and "significantly expand" its cryptocurrency and digital assets.

