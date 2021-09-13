Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments

Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the virtual currency stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Sep 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday it had hired CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead the firm's private and venture investments in crypto.

Sullivan, who specialised in crypto-asset trading and blockchain technology investments at trading firm CMT, will also chair the investment committee of a new strategy focused on crypto technology, it said in a statement.

"Colleen's exceptional track record in making highly successful crypto venture investments will be of tremendous benefit to Brevan Howard clients and underscores the firm’s commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets," Brevan CEO Aron Landy said.

Separately, Brevan also said it was launching a new business division, BH Digital, to manage and "significantly expand" its cryptocurrency and digital assets.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us