UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

LONDON: Britain's trade with the European Union has been dented by Brexit, with businesses facing greater costs, paperwork and border delays since the UK's full withdrawal, a watchdog panel of MPs said Wednesday (Feb 9).

A report by the cross-party Public Accounts Committee found that although it was difficult to disentangle the effects of the pandemic from those of Brexit, "it was clear that EU exit has had an impact".

It concluded the "only detectable impact" of the UK withdrawal from the EU's single market and customs union at the start of last year was increased burdens on businesses.

"New border arrangements have added costs to business," the report said, noting the government has "much more work" to do to ease the woes suffered by firms.

The committee's scathing verdict contrasts with the upbeat picture painted by Brexit proponents such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the 2016 referendum on EU membership.