Brinks to acquire NCR Atleos in $6.6 billion deal

Feb 26 : Brinks Co on Thursday said it will acquire NCR Atleos in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $6.6 billion including debt, sending the cash management and logistics provider's shares down 6 per cent in after-hours trading to $126.90.

NCR Atleos provides operational efficiency solutions for financial institutions and retailers, alongside digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers.

Brinks will acquire each outstanding share of NCR Atleos for $30 in cash and 0.1574 shares of its common stock.

The implied $50.40 value of the per-share merger consideration represents a premium of approximately 20.4 per cent over NCR Atleos’ closing share price on February 26, 2026.

The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Brinks CEO Mark Eubanks and chief financial officer Kurt McMaken will be appointed to the same roles in the combined company.

Sidley Austin is serving as Brinks' legal advisor for the transaction.

Meanwhile, Brinks also forecast first-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.50 to $1.90, the midpoint of which is in line with analysts' estimates of $1.7, according to data compiled by LSEG.