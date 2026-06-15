Britain to ban social media for under-16s

LONDON, June 15 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would ban social media sites for all under-16s, saying it was needed to protect the wellbeing of children.
Source: Reuters
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LONDON, June 15 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would ban social media sites for all under-16s, saying it was needed to protect the wellbeing of children.
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