Logo
Logo

Business

Britain to ban social media for under-16s
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Britain to ban social media for under-16s

Britain to ban social media for under-16s

Students from Ricards Lodge and Rutlish High Schools in Wimbledon look at their mobile phones during an interview and discussion with Reuters about their thoughts on a social media ban for under 16s, in London, Britain, February 23, 2026, REUTERS/Katie Collins

15 Jun 2026 03:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, June 15 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would ban social media sites for all under-16s, saying it was needed to protect the wellbeing of children.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement