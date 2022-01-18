Logo
Britain to crack down on "misleading" cryptocurrency adverts
Britain to crack down on "misleading" cryptocurrency adverts

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Jan 2022 06:34PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 06:32PM)
LONDON : Britain's finance ministry said on Monday it will crack down on "misleading" advertisements for crypto assets that can harm consumers.

The finance ministry set out findings from a public consultation on promotions for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

"The government will therefore act to ensure the appropriate regulation of cryptoasset promotions through secondary legislation, broadly in line with the proposals set out in the consultation," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

