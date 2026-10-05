Logo
Logo

Business

Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

British Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds speaks at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

05 Oct 2026 05:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 4 : Britain is expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reported on Sunday.

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds is drawing up a package of potential tariffs to be imposed on Chinese car imports amid concerns that Beijing is "dumping" state-subsidised vehicles into Britain, the Times report said.

British ministers are ready to match the European Union's 45 per cent levy on Chinese electric cars to avoid the pain of made-in-Europe proposals, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement