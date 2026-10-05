Britain expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports

Oct 4 : Britain is expected to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reported on Sunday.

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds is drawing up a package of potential tariffs to be imposed on Chinese car imports amid concerns that Beijing is "dumping" state-subsidised vehicles into Britain, the Times report said.

British ministers are ready to match the European Union's 45 per cent levy on Chinese electric cars to avoid the pain of made-in-Europe proposals, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.