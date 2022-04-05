Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Britain to privatise broadcaster Channel 4
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Britain to privatise broadcaster Channel 4

Britain to privatise broadcaster Channel 4

A worker is seen taking an elevator at the Channel 4 television channel offices in London, Britain, on Jun 23, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

05 Apr 2022 03:33AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 03:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The British government will sell Channel 4, the publicly-owned but commercially funded broadcaster founded nearly 40 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV, the company said on Monday.

Ministers said last year that privatisation would help secure Channel 4's future as a public service broadcaster.

The broadcaster, however, has fought such a move, saying there was no evidence to show that a privatised Channel 4 would be able to better fulfil its remit to provide challenging and distinctive programming for audiences under-served by rivals.

Channel 4 said in a statement on Monday it was disappointed the government had not formally recognised the significant public interest concerns which had been raised.

It had demonstrated it could "continue to commission much-loved programmes from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public", it said.

Chief Executive Alex Mahon told staff in an email widely published on Twitter that the broadcaster had presented a vision for its future that was "rooted in continued public ownership".

However, she added that ultimately its ownership was for the government to propose and parliament to decide.

A government source confirmed the decision. "Ministers have decided that, although C4 as a business is currently performing well, government ownership is holding it back in the face of a rapidly-changing and competitive media landscape."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us