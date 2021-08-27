Britain to raise contactless payment limit to 100 stg on Oct. 15

LONDON : Banks will start rolling out the new 100 pound (US$137.02) spending limit for contactless payments from October 15, Britain's banking industry body UK Finance said on Friday.

Contactless payments surged during the pandemic, with some shops refusing to take cash to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Given the number of terminals which will need to be updated to accept the new limit, it will take some time to be introduced across all retailers," UK Finance said in a statement.

The limit on payments had already been increased to 45 pounds from 30 pounds in April 2020, a month after the first national lockdown in Britain was introduced.

(US$1 = 0.7298 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)