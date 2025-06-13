Logo
Business

Britain says Google's online-ad commitments no longer needed
FILE PHOTO: Miniature figures of people are seen in front of the new Google logo in this illustration taken May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 08:41PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2025 09:00PM)
LONDON :Britain's antitrust regulator said commitments it secured from Google in 2022 related to online advertising were no longer needed after the tech company decided against a standalone prompt for third-party cookies in April.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had been concerned that Google's original plan to downgrade third-party cookies could have weakened competition in digital advertising.

In 2022 it accepted commitments from Google that addressed its concerns about its "privacy sandbox" proposals, specifically around plans to remove some third-party cookies from its Chrome browser.

"The CMA believes the commitments are no longer necessary and is now consulting before it takes a decision on whether to release them later this year," it said on Friday.

Source: Reuters
