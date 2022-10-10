Britain unveils fresh action to calm markets turmoil

LONDON: Britain on Monday (Oct 10) ramped up efforts to calm markets after a heavily criticised budget, with the government bringing forward key economic forecasts and the Bank of England boosting liquidity.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will unveil debt-slashing plans and predictions sooner than expected, after markets chaos sparked by his borrowing-fuelled budget at the end of September.

In a U-turn, Kwarteng revealed he would publish his medium-term fiscal plan alongside the forecasts on Oct 31 rather than in late November.

It comes after the chancellor of the exchequer was already forced to axe a tax cut for the richest earners, in the face of outrage as millions of Britons face a cost-of-living crisis with UK inflation around 10 per cent.

Markets have been spooked by the budget from the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has also unveiled a costly energy price freeze for households and businesses.

The plans that are aimed at supporting Britain's recession-threatened economy sent UK bond yields soaring and the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar.

BANK OF ENGLAND ACTION

The Bank of England earlier Monday revealed it was launching a temporary facility aimed at easing liquidity pressures that arose after the budget shocked markets.

The BoE in a statement announced "additional measures to support market functioning".

It added that the central bank was ready to increase the size of its UK government bond purchases under an emergency measure due to end Friday.