Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal grants adjournment on Microsoft-Activision deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal grants adjournment on Microsoft-Activision deal

Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal grants adjournment on Microsoft-Activision deal

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

22 Jul 2023 12:43AM (Updated: 22 Jul 2023 01:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal granted the adjournment application which was requested jointly by the antitrust regulator, the CMA, and Microsoft, as part of the latter's plan to try to buy Activision Blizzard.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is waiting for Microsoft to submit a modified deal structure which the U.S. software giant hopes will help it gain UK regulatory approval to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision.

As part of this, the CMA extended its final deadline on the deal to Aug. 29 and together the pair applied to the CAT to pause the appeals process, which it agreed to do in a statement on Friday.

The CMA initially blocked the $69 billion deal in April over concerns about its impact on competition in the cloud gaming market, but it has since reopened talks on the deal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.