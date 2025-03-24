Britain's Frasers to open over 350 Sports Direct stores in India, Southeast Asia

British sportswear and fashion group Frasers Group said on Monday it will open more than 350 Sports Direct stores in Southeast Asia and India under its existing partnership with Indonesian retailer MAP Active.

The expanded partnership will see Frasers' flagship sportswear brand grow further into Indonesia, as well as enter India, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, the company said.

Frasers, majority owned by British billionaire Mike Ashley, has been targeting overseas deals with recent parternships in the Gulf region, Egypt, the Netherlands and others.

MAP Active is a unit of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and operates more than 40 exclusive sports and leisure brands.