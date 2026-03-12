Britain's Lloyds apologises after customers able to see others' transactions

LONDON, March 12 : Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday it was investigating the causes of a glitch that allowed customers to see each other's transactions online, the latest in a series of technical problems for UK banks embracing digital services.

"We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning," a spokesperson said, after media reports that customers using the bank's apps were able to see other users' transactions on their accounts.

Lloyds said the issue had been resolved and that it was looking into what caused the problem.

Britain's cross-party Treasury Committee of lawmakers said last year that nine top UK banks and building societies had suffered at least 803 hours of unplanned technology and systems outages between January 2023 and February 2025, blocking millions of customers from accessing their cash.