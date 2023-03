LONDON : Britain's Nationwide Building Society has restricted customers' ability to buy cryptocurrencies, the lender said in an email to its members today.

Nationwide said it will not allow payments to crypto exchanges using credit cards and will limit adult current accounts to 5,000 pounds ($5,995.00) per day of purchases.

The building society said the move was in response to regulatory concern over the risks of buying digital currencies.

($1 = 0.8340 pounds)