Britain's Octopus Energy to spin out Kraken at $8.65 billion valuation

Dec 29 : ‌Britain's Octopus Energy said on Monday it will spin off its technology arm, Kraken, as an independent company valued at $8.65 billion, after a funding round led by U.S. investment firm D1 Capital Partners.

Kraken supplies energy software to major utilities and energy groups, ‌including EDF, National Grid U.S. and Tokyo ‌Gas.

New and existing investors will buy about $1 billion of equity in Kraken. Investors led by Octopus Capital will also inject an additional $320 million into Octopus Energy, the company said in a statement.

Investors in the round include Ontario Teachers' Pension ‍Plan, Fidelity International and Durable Capital Partners, Britain's biggest household gas and electricity supplier said in a statement.

The investment clears the way for Kraken's formal demerger from Octopus Energy, which ​will retain a 13.7 per cent ‌stake in the firm.

Kraken licenses its AI-powered operating system to utilities worldwide and is contracted to ​serve more than 70 million accounts. In September, it reported contracted ⁠annual revenue of more than $500 ‌million.

In a separate statement, Australia's Origin Energy said ​it will invest about $140 million in Kraken's fundraising and maintain a 22.7 per cent interest in the platform after ‍the transaction.

Origin also agreed to waive exclusivity for Kraken's services ⁠in Australia in exchange for an additional 1.5 per cent equity interest.

($1 = 0.7413 ​pounds)