Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

British Airways, Boots staff data compromised by payroll cyber hack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

British Airways, Boots staff data compromised by payroll cyber hack

British Airways, Boots staff data compromised by payroll cyber hack

FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

05 Jun 2023 10:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :British Airways and retailer Boots said their staff were amongst those hit by a cyber attack on Zellis, a payroll provider used by hundreds of companies in Britain.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support.

"We have been informed that we are one of the companies impacted by Zellis' cybersecurity incident which occurred via one of their third-party suppliers called MOVEit," BA said in a statement on Monday.

Part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees' personal details.

"Our provider assured us that immediate steps were taken to disable the server," Boots said.

Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain, while British Airways has about 30,000 staff.

U.S. security researchers warned on Thursday hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users of file transfer tool MOVEit Transferone one day after the maker of the software disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.

The compromised data includes names, addresses and national insurance numbers, said the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which first reported which companies had been affected by the breach.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.