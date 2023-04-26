BAT fined over US$600 million for selling tobacco to North Korea via Singapore subsidiary

WASHINGTON: British American Tobacco (BAT) has agreed to pay more than US$600 million to settle charges it sold cigarette materials to North Korea for years in violation of United States sanctions, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday (Apr 25).

In the most severe action ever taken by US authorities against a company for breaking North Korea sanctions, BAT's Singapore subsidiary also agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of bank fraud and sanctions-breaking.

The Justice Department said that over 2007-2017, BAT operated a web of front and shell companies to supply North Korea cigarette makers.

The company knew it was violating sanctions placed on Pyongyang over its development of nuclear weapons, US officials said.

In 2007, BAT's Standing Committee, including top company executives in London, approved the scheme "due to concerns over its public association with North Korea and difficulty remitting profits out of the country", the US Treasury said in a statement.

SELLING TO NORTH KOREA'S EMBASSY

Besides trading with North Korea, the BAT operation routed dollar payments from trade through US banks, masking the origins of the funds, according to the charges.

BAT's Singapore subsidiary "maintained control over all relevant aspects of the North Korean business", the Justice Department said.

And even though BAT moved to pull out of the setup in 2016 due to increasing international sanctions on Pyongyang, it continued to sell cigarettes to North Korea's embassy in Singapore in 2017, US officials said.