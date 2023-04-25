Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

British American Tobacco to plead guilty to North Korea sanctions violations: Court filing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

British American Tobacco to plead guilty to North Korea sanctions violations: Court filing

British American Tobacco to plead guilty to North Korea sanctions violations: Court filing

A woman poses with a cigarette in front of BAT (British American Tobacco) logo in this illustration taken July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Apr 2023 11:08PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 11:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: British American Tobacco will plead guilty on Tuesday to charges it conspired to violate U.S. sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea and to commit bank fraud, according to a U.S. court filing.

The company made the sales from 2009 to 2017 to the isolated Communist nation, which faces an array of U.S. sanctions to choke off funding for its nuclear and ballistic missile program.

BAT, the world's second-biggest tobacco group, makes Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its annual report for 2019 said the group has operations in a number of nations that are subject to various sanctions, including Iran and Cuba, and that operations in these countries expose the company to the risk of “significant financial costs.”

The U.S. Department of Justice charges said the company knowingly engaged in a conspiracy to defraud a financial institution and "to obtain money, funds, credits, assets, securities, and other property owned by and under the custody and control of a financial institution."

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is conducting a separate ongoing investigation into BAT, relating to “suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by group companies and associated persons."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.