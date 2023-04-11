Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

British EV startup Arrival announces reverse stock split
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

British EV startup Arrival announces reverse stock split

11 Apr 2023 09:41PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 09:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British EV startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday its shareholders, on April 6, approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of one-for-fifty to gain compliance with Nasdaq's listing regulations.

Arrival's stock fell about 8 per cent to $0.13 in trading before the bell. The reverse stock split will be effective on April 14.

Last week Arrival said it would merge with blank-check firm Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V.

EV firms have been experiencing a cash crunch over the past few months, as high costs related to production ramp-ups and soaring inflation eat into their reserves.

The special purpose acquisition company had about $283 million in cash held in trust, that will contribute to the business, Arrival had said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.