British food and clothing group M&S discloses cyber incident

Britain's Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday it has been managing a cyber incident over the past few days, and had made some temporary changes to its store operations.

The more than 140-year-old clothing and food company said it is managing and investigating the incident with external experts. In the meanwhile, its stores are still open and its website and app are working normally.

M&S said it continues to take steps to secure its network and maintain services, but did not specify what those were or what the temporary changes it made were.