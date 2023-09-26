Logo
Business

British Land says Meta surrenders lease at one London building
British Land says Meta surrenders lease at one London building

FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Sep 2023 02:29PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2023 02:49PM)
:British Land on Tuesday said Meta Platforms surrendered one of the two buildings it had leased at London's Regent's Place, as tech companies turn cautious about office real estate due to prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties.

The property firm said the lease surrender would lead to an earnings per share dilution of about 0.6 pence for its half-year period ending Sept. 30.

The FTSE midcap firm said it was "comfortable" with current market expectations for the 2024 fiscal year despite the move by the Facebook-owner, as it saw a better-than-anticipated collection of historic COVID-19 arrears.

British Land said 1.2 million square feet of leasing was done across the portfolio in the first five months to Aug. 31, with the returns coming in 13.1 per cent ahead of estimated rental value (ERV).

The company last week raised its retail park estimated rental value growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 to 3 per cent-5 per cent from 2 per cent-4 per cent earlier, driven by "significant" leasing momentum in the business.

Source: Reuters

