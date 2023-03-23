Logo
British parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices
British parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

23 Mar 2023 10:38PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 10:40PM)
LONDON : Britain's parliament will block TikTok on all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network, citing the need for cybersecurity, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.

"Following the government's decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network," the spokesperson said.

"Cyber security is a top priority for parliament."

Source: Reuters

