British self driving startup Wayve enters Germany with new testing and development hub

British startup Wayve will establish a new testing and development hub in Germany, deploying a fleet of test vehicles in the Stuttgart region, the self-driving technology firm said on Monday.

The self-driving technology firm, which focuses on "Embodied AI" that can learn from and adapt to human behaviour, said the new hub will focus on enhancing several features such as lane change assistance.

In August, ride-hailing platform Uber invested an undisclosed amount in Wayve. Earlier in May, SoftBank Group led a funding round exceeding $1 billion, with Nvidia pitching in as well.

Founded in 2017, Wayve currently operates in Britain and the United States, and is looking into the wider European market through Germany, the continent's largest automotive market.

Automakers and technology companies have made significant investments in driverless technology, betting on it as a key driver of future growth and transformation in mobility.

However, self-driving software systems still face challenges in predicting and assessing risk as effectively as a human.

Wayve has prototyped its technology on six vehicle platforms, including electric models like the Jaguar I-PACE and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

(This story has been corrected to say that Wayve has prototyped its technology on six vehicle platforms, not already integrated the technology into the vehicle platforms, in paragraph 7)