British tech company Humanoid targets US IPO by 2030

May 13 : British technology company Humanoid is considering an initial public offering in the United States in 2029 or 2030 as it ramps up production and works through a growing industrial order book, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Artem Sokolov told Reuters the company preferred a U.S. listing venue. He said Humanoid had about 34,000 pre-orders for robots, with deliveries planned over the next three years, and that these represented roughly $2.4 billion in future annual recurring revenue.

Humanoid was founded in 2024 by Sokolov and has no external investors, he said. Sokolov added that he had invested about $100 million in the business so far.

Sokolov did not give a valuation target or further detail on the conditions that would trigger a flotation.