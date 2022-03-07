Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Britishvolt to develop high-performance batteries with Aston Martin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Britishvolt to develop high-performance batteries with Aston Martin

Britishvolt to develop high-performance batteries with Aston Martin

FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda cars are seen parked outside the carmaker's factory at St Athan, Wales, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

07 Mar 2022 10:20PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt is to develop high-performance batteries with Aston Martin as the British luxury carmaker gears up to launch its first fully electric vehicle in 2025, the two companies said on Monday.

A joint research and development team from fictional secret agent James Bond's car brand and the battery company will design and develop battery packs and a battery management system.

Aston Martin is the second carmaker customer for Britishvolt, which has also entered a battery partnership with Britain's Lotus.

By 2026 the Aston Martin plans to offer electric versions of all of its new models.

"Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability," Aston Martin Chief Executive Tobias Moers said in a statement.

Last month Britishvolt launched a Series C funding round with a starting investment of 40 million pounds ($53 million) from mining giant Glencore.

It has also secured UK government backing for a battery plant project in northern England, unlocking 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in private funding.

When the 3.8 billion pound, 45 GWh Blythe plant is fully operational in 2027 it should be able to produce battery packs for more than 450,000 electric vehicles per year.

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us