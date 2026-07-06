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Broadcom, Apple extend chip supply deal through 2031
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Business

Broadcom, Apple extend chip supply deal through 2031

Broadcom, Apple extend chip supply deal through 2031

Broadcom logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Jul 2026 08:08PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2026 08:22PM)
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July 6 : Broadcom said on Monday it has agreed to expand its partnership with Apple through 2031 to develop and supply a range of custom chips, sending the shares of the chipmaker up nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading.

Broadcom has been a supplying key components to Apple for a very long time, including custom radio frequency chips used in iPhones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity chips and other networking semiconductors.

Apple is one of Broadcom's largest customers. The iPhone maker accounts for about 20 per cent of its annual revenue, according to analysts, making it a critical contributor to the chipmaker's business.

The extended partnership reinforces Apple's strategy of locking in long-term supply agreements with key chipmakers to bolster the resilience of its supply chain.

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In 2023, the companies announced a multibillion-dollar agreement for Broadcom to develop and manufacture 5G radio frequency components.

The boom in inference - the process by which models respond to user queries - has made custom chips crucial, increasing the orders for advanced processors and intensifying competition.

While Apple has increasingly designed its own processors and, more recently, its C1 cellular modem, it continues to rely on Broadcom for key wireless connectivity and radio frequency components.

Source: Reuters
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