Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Broadcom forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates on AI boost
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Broadcom forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates on AI boost

Broadcom forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates on AI boost

FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

03 Mar 2023 05:18AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 05:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Broadcom Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday, as increased investments in artificial intelligence spurs demand for its chips used in data centers.

In a deteriorating economy, where both consumer and enterprise spending is on a decline, AI has emerged as a bright spot for chip firms like Nvidia and Broadcom, thanks to the strong potential applications of the technology as illustrated by OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

Broadcom supplies chips used in data centers for networking as well as specialized chips that speed up AI work.

The Apple Inc supplier is also expected to gain from pent up demand for iPhones after Apple grappled with production hurdles in China in the latter half of last year.

Shares of San Jose, California-based Broadcom rose 1.3 per cent in extended trading.

The chip designer expects current-quarter revenue to be about $8.7 billion, while analysts on average expect $8.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the three-month ended Jan. 29 was $8.92 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $8.90 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.