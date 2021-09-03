Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G bet

NEW YORK: Broadcom forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its semiconductors from the adoption of 5G technology and a shift to hybrid work models.

Broadcom's efforts to diversify revenue by ramping up investments in its software business has insulated the company from being heavily impacted by supply chain disruptions.

The company's wireless business division, which counts Apple as a major customer, also stands to benefit from the latest iPhones expected to be launched this month.

Broadcom forecast current-quarter revenue of about US$7.35 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of US$7.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 16 per cent to US$6.78 billion in the third quarter ended Aug 1, beating expectations of US$6.76 billion.