Broadcom offered interoperability remedies to address EU antitrust concerns over VMware deal -sources
BRUSSELS : Broadcom has has offered interoperability remedies in an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns about its $61 billion bid for VMware, people familiar with the matter said.
Broadcom submitted its proposal on Tuesday, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to July 17.
Source: Reuters
