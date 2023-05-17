Logo
Broadcom offered interoperability remedies to address EU antitrust concerns over VMware deal -sources
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

17 May 2023 06:47PM
BRUSSELS : Broadcom has has offered interoperability remedies in an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns about its $61 billion bid for VMware, people familiar with the matter said.

Broadcom submitted its proposal on Tuesday, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to July 17.

Source: Reuters

