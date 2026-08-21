Broadcom seeks more than $60 billion in latest AI debt deal, Bloomberg News reports

Aug 20 : Broadcom is in talks with a group of lenders to raise more than $60 billion in debt for an AI chip financing deal that will benefit Anthropic and other companies, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The financing could include a roughly $30 billion junior debt tranche, and Broadcom would guarantee part of the senior-secured tranche possibly ranging from about $60 billion to $70 billion, the report said.

The numbers under discussion would potentially bring the total raise to as much as $100 billion, according to the report.

Blackstone and Apollo Global Management are in talks with Broadcom to participate in the financing, following a partnership the three companies struck in June, the report added.

Broadcom, Apollo and Blackstone did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.