Broadcom sees first-quarter sales above estimates

Semiconductor firm Broadcom forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, leaning on a global ramp-up in 5G technology deployment and cloud computing.

The company forecast current quarter revenue of about US$7.60 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of US$7.25 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

As the adoption of 5G technology accelerates worldwide, it will likely boost demand for Broadcom's radio frequency and wireless chips that help devices connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The company also stands to benefit from higher demand for its data-centre and server chips, as hybrid working models and a rapid shift to cloud by businesses picks up in a post-pandemic world.

Broadcom posted a 15 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to US$7.41 billion, narrowly beating a Wall Street estimate of US$7.36 billion.

The company's net income rose to US$1.99 billion, or US$4.45 per share, in the fourth quarter, from US$1.32 billion, or US$2.93 per share, a year earlier.