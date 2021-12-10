Logo
Business

Broadcom sees upbeat first-quarter sales, unveils US$10 billion buyback plan
The Broadcom company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 07:01AM)
:Semiconductor firm Broadcom Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations and announced a US$10 billion share buyback plan on Thursday, banking on a rebound in enterprise spending and sustained demand from cloud computing companies.

Shares of the company rose 6.6per cent to US$622 in extended trading.

Analysts have pointed to strong near-term demand for Broadcom's radio frequency and wireless chips as telecom firms spend more to roll out 5G technology, and continued strength in its broadband division. The company counts smartphone giants Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics among major customers.

Broadcom is also poised to benefit from higher demand for its data-center and server chips, aided by a rise in hybrid working models and a rapid shift to cloud by businesses during the pandemic.

Enterprise demand rebounded sharply over 30per cent in the reported quarter, while revenue from semiconductor solutions is expected to grow 17per cent in the current quarter, Chief Executive Hock Tan said on a conference call with analysts.

The San Jose, California-based company forecast first-quarter revenue of about US$7.60 billion, well above analysts' average estimate of US$7.25 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 15per cent to US$7.41 billion, narrowly beating estimates of US$7.36 billion, while earnings per share of US$7.81 was also better than expected.

Broadcom has also diversified beyond its core chip business and forayed into the lucrative software arena, at a time when the world grapples with supply chain disruptions and an industry-wide chip shortage. Its infrastructure software revenue grew 8per cent to US$1.77 billion in the fourth quarter.

The new share repurchase program is effective until the end of next year, the company said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

