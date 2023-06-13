Logo
Business

Broadcom set to win EU nod for US$61 billion VMware deal, report says
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jun 2023 01:30AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2023 01:38AM)
BRUSSELS: US chipmaker Broadcom is set to gain conditional EU antitrust approval for its US$61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware, people familiar with the matter said, sending its shares up by almost 5 per cent.

The European Commission's clearance is tied to remedies relating to Broadcom's interoperability with rivals that would address competition concerns, the people said.

Both the EU antitrust watchdog, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Jul 17, and Broadcom declined to comment.

Broadcom shares rose as much as 5 per cent in early trade and were up 4.9 per cent at 1700 GMT. VMware was up 2.7 per cent.

One of the remedies focuses on Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) and is targeted at rival Marvell Technology, one of the people said. Marvell Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol, typically through a switch. Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs.

Broadcom's other key hurdle is in Britain where the British competition agency will next month announce its provisional findings about the deal and possible remedies if required.

Companies have become more wary about the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after it blocked Microsoft's Activision deal while the EU cleared it.

The US Federal Trade Commission is also investigating Broadcom's VMware acquisition.

Broadcom, which supplies chips used in data centres for networking and specialised chips that speed up AI work, announced the deal, its biggest, last year to diversify into enterprise software.

Source: Reuters

