Logo
Logo

Business

Broadcom signs long-term deal to develop Google’s custom AI chips
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Broadcom signs long-term deal to develop Google’s custom AI chips

Broadcom signs long-term deal to develop Google’s custom AI chips

FILE PHOTO: A Broadcom sign is pictured as the company prepares to launch new optical chip tech to fend off Nvidia in San Jose, California, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo

07 Apr 2026 06:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 6 : Broadcom said on Monday it has signed a long-term agreement with Google to develop and supply future generations of custom artificial intelligence chips and other components for the company's next-generation AI racks through 2031.

The chip firm also signed a deal with Anthropic to provide the AI startup access to about 3.5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity drawing on Google's AI processors, starting in 2027. 

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. 

Shares of Broadcom rose about 3 per cent in extended trading. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Demand for custom chips such as Google's tensor processing units (TPUs), used for AI workloads, has surged in recent years as businesses seek alternatives to Nvidia's pricey graphics processors. 

Reuters reported in December that Google was pushing to make its TPUs a viable alternative to Nvidia's market-leading GPUs. TPU sales have become a crucial growth engine of Google's cloud revenue as it seeks to prove to investors that its AI investments are generating returns.

Anthropic said on Monday that the new deal builds on the company's commitment to invest $50 billion in strengthening U.S. computing infrastructure.

Demand for its AI model Claude has accelerated in 2026, with the startup's run-rate revenue now surpassing $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, it said. 

Anthropic said it trains and runs Claude on a range of AI hardware, including Amazon Web Services' Trainium, Google TPUs, and Nvidia GPUs. 

Amazon  remains Anthropic's primary cloud provider and training partner. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement