Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Broadcom under Antitrust scrutiny from FTC again - The Information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Broadcom under Antitrust scrutiny from FTC again - The Information

Broadcom under Antitrust scrutiny from FTC again - The Information

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

23 Apr 2022 05:19AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 05:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc is under scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission following complaints it is forcing exclusive agreements with customers, The Information reported on Friday.

The FTC is in the early stages of gathering information about whether Broadcom, which has become a major supplier of WiFi and Bluetooth chips to companies like Apple Inc, illegally forced exclusivity agreements on its customers, the report added.

Broadcom is blaming the supply-chain crisis to justify its demands from customers, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation and a document seen by The Information.

The FTC has declined to comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In July last year, FTC said it had filed a proposed order to settle antitrust charges against the company. The consent order required Broadcom to stop demanding that its customers buy components mostly or only from Broadcom.

Broadcom reached a similar agreement with the European Commission in October 2020.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us