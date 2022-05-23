Logo
Broadcom's deal history under CEO Hock Tan
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 May 2022 06:23PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 06:23PM)
Broadcom is in talks to buy software maker VMWare, according to sources familiar with the matter, a deal that would transform the chipmaker into a diversified tech firm.

Buying VMware, which has a market capitalization of $40 billion, would be Broadcom's most ambitious attempt at a deal since its effort to buy Qualcomm for $103 billion failed in 2018.

Below is a timeline of Broadcom's major deals under its Chief Executive Hock Tan:

August 2019

Broadcom agrees to Symantec enterprise security business for $10.7 billion in cash.

July 11, 2018

Broadcom says it will U.S. business software company CA Inc for $18.9 billion, venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors.

Nov. 6, 2017

Broadcom makes an unsolicited $103 billion bid for Qualcomm Inc, setting the stage for a takeover battle that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware.

In February 2018 Broadcom withdraws its bid to acquire Qualcomm, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump the attempt.

Nov. 2, 2016

Broadcom says it will network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.5 billion in cash, to expand its fibre channel and storage businesses.

May 28, 2015

Avago Technologies agrees to Broadcom Corp for $37 billion in the largest merger of chipmakers ever. After the takeover, Avago changes its name to Broadcom.

February 2015

Avago says it will Emulex Corp for $764 million, in a bid to extend Broadcom's presence in storage networks into fiber channel technology.

December 2013

Avago says it will LSI Corp for $6.6 billion, as it turns to the fast-growing storage chip market to counter volatility in its main wireless business.

April 2013

Avago says it will optical chip and component maker CyOptics Inc for about $400 million in cash.

(Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

