Logo
Logo

Business

Broadridge quarterly profit climbs on investor communications strength
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Broadridge quarterly profit climbs on investor communications strength

Broadridge quarterly profit climbs on investor communications strength

Broadridge logo is seen in this illustration taken July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Aug 2026 07:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 4 : Broadridge Financial reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its investor communications business.

Shares of the company have fallen about 29.5 per cent so far this year, but rose 1.7 per cent in premarket trading following the results.

Here are some details:

• Broadridge's investor communication solutions segment, its biggest unit, recorded revenue of $1.73 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "We are building the infrastructure for the markets of tomorrow and are enabling Governance solutions for tokenized assets, reinventing shareholder engagement, and digitizing communications," CEO Tim Gokey said.

• Broadridge is one of the largest investor communication and technology services providers in the U.S. to banks, broker-dealers, and other financial institutions.

• It plays a critical role in enabling proxy voting, trade processing, and regulatory compliance.

• Its net earnings were $398 million, or $3.44 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $374.2 million, or $3.16 per share, a year ago.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement