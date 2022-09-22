Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals

Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

22 Sep 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2022 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped in early trading following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF).

The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The regulator had mulled over the controversial practice for months that critics believe creates conflicts of interest. (https://bit.ly/3LwinJn)

The SEC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Retail brokers route most customer orders via wholesale brokers than exchanges, as wholesalers generally offer a slightly better price. Most retail brokers also accept rebates, or payments, from wholesalers in lieu of orders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, which makes around 75 per cent of its revenue from PFOF, climbed 5 per cent, while Virtu Financial added 9 per cent in early trading.

PFOF drew new scrutiny last year when an army of retail investors went on a buying spree of "meme stocks" like GameStop and AMC, squeezing hedge funds that had shorted the shares.

Many investors had purchased the shares using commission-free brokers like Robinhood that accept PFOF from a few powerful market-makers.

Britain, Canada, and Australia have already banned PFOF, while SEC Chairman Gary Gensler had suggested in August that the regulator could go that route.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.