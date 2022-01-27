Traditional brokers say lower trading fees 'not end game' as competition heats up

SINGAPORE: Incumbents in the brokerage industry are looking to spruce up their digital offerings and speed up other processes such as account opening, as a flurry of online trading platforms fires up competition.

Some have also adjusted their fees in response to the new breed of low-cost online brokers, although they said that a race to the bottom should not be the end game for the industry.

Retail investors have been spoilt for choice, with new entrants – such as Tiger Brokers, Futu’s moomoo and more recently, Syfe – taking the number of retail brokers here to well over a dozen.

The upstarts tout much lower trading fees and easily usable mobile apps with fuss-free sign-ups and payments. Coupled with generous welcome gifts like commission-free trades, cash credits and even free shares, they have captured the attention of investors, especially those from the younger cohort.

Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School said the flurry of new digital brokers is “overdue”.

Mom-and-pop investors, armed with information and news, have grown more savvy over the years, he noted. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing more aspects of one’s daily life online, “it’s quite natural that investing will become one of the things that can be done online too”.

“From the demand side, all the planets are aligned,” said Prof Loh.

While the existing players have rolled out their digital trading platforms for many years now, some have since been “a bit sluggish and complacent” with innovation, he added.

“If you are not too demanding, one can be quite happy with them … But to attract the younger crowd, you will need more features,” the NUS professor said.

Ms Christine Lee, an assurance partner at Ernst & Young’s financial services team, noted that traditional brokerages tend to offer a hybrid service comprising human brokers and remisiers, alongside an online platform.

Pure-play online trading platforms are typically fully automated, enabling them to pass on cost savings to consumers. They also have “less legacy baggage” and are better positioned to tap technology to disrupt the industry, she said.

NEW APPS, NEW PROCESSES

The traditional brokerages told CNA that they view the heated competition positively.

They also believe that their wider range of trading products, services and markets, as well as in-house research and market insights, remain appealing to investors.

“We always welcome competition,” said Phillip Securities’ managing director Luke Lim.

Still, the existing players are not letting their guard down.

Phillip Securities, for one, has refined its account opening process to allow online sign-ups via SingPass and fund deposits through PayNow since the start of the pandemic. These have shortened the time needed to onboard a customer from days to mere 15 minutes.

The long-time brokerage, which was the first to launch an online trading platform in Singapore in 1996, also rolled out a new design to its mobile app earlier this month to allow users “easy and intuitive access” to information and products.

The revamp was necessary as more people – both new investors and existing customers – now prefer to use the app to monitor market updates and receive insights on the go. “In terms of user rates, it’s about 60 per cent on mobile and probably 40 per cent on web now,” Mr Lim told CNA.