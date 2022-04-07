Brookfield to buy automotive software maker CDK Global for $6.41 billion

Brookfield Business Partners is buying CDK Global Inc for $6.41 billion in cash, taking private the last major publicly traded provider of software to auto dealers and manufacturers.

The purchase announced on Thursday gives the private equity firm a strong foothold in an industry estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2026, thanks to the rising software demands of companies from electric-vehicle startups to established auto manufacturers.

CDK Global has over the past several years come under pressure to sell itself and has been an activist target. It has offloaded low-margin businesses and instead tried to build out its digital businesses by buying online platforms such as Salty Dot, Roadster and Square Root.

"There was basically a mismatch between the goals of the investor base and the company itself. As a private company, they'll be able to continue this transition and grow their digital presence," Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino said.

The deal with Brookfield Business Partners, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management, will offer CDK Global investors $54.87 for each share held, a premium of 12per cent to the company's closing price on Wednesday.

CDK Global said the deal price was also 30per cent more than where its shares traded on Feb. 18, when talks about the deal were first reported. The enterprise value of the deal is $8.3 billion and it is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

CDK Global shares, which fell 19per cent last year, rose more than 11per cent in early trading on Thursday.

Brookfield said the deal was a bet on CDK Global's subscription-based software model and that it expects the company to benefit from a rise in consolidation across the dealership industry.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)