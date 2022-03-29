Brookfield, Morrison & Co match Macquarie-led bid for Australia's Uniti

:A unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and fund manager Morrison & Co matched a Macquarie-led consortium's rival offer of A$5-a-piece for Australian telecom firm Uniti Group on Tuesday.

Macquarie Asset Management and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP), which had announced a bid to buy Uniti last week, "has currently put pens down on its proposal," a Macquarie spokesperson told Reuters.

Uniti shares, which have risen over 50per cent since entering exclusive talks with Morrison, were up as much as 4per cent at A$4.92 in early trading and touched a record high.

Uniti said the revised terms, which valued the company at A$3.44 billion ($2.58 billion), included Brookfield as a 50-50 partner and required Uniti to not engage further with the Macquarie-led consortium or grant it due diligence access.

The other terms of the revised proposal remains broadly unchanged from the initial one.

The Morrison-Brookfield consortium was concerned that the Macquarie-led group may have access to competitively sensitive information of the telecom firm, as it was directly exposed to a 50per cent interest in Uniti's rival Vocus Group.

Uniti's board on Tuesday decided to interact with the Morrison-Brookfield consortium on their revised proposal, saying "it is in the best interests of Uniti shareholders."

It also added that it will not engage with Macquarie and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board at this time.

Earlier this month, Uniti had confirmed it was in exclusive discussions with Morrison & Co for an indicative proposal valuing Uniti at A$4.50 per share.

($1 = 1.3340 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Additional Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)