Brookfield, Morrison & Co match rival bid for Australia's Uniti

:A unit of Canada's Brookfield and fund manager Morrison & Co on Tuesday matched a Macquarie-led consortium's rival offer of A$5 per share for Australian telecom firm Uniti Group

Uniti said the revised terms included Brookfield as a 50-50 partner and required Uniti to not engage further with the Macquarie-led consortium or grant it due diligence access.

Earlier this month, Uniti had confirmed it was in exclusive discussions with Morrison & Co for an indicative proposal valuing Uniti at A$4.50 per share.

Uniti's board on Tuesday decided to interact with the Morrison-Brookfield consortium on their revised proposal.

It will not engage with Macquarie Asset Management and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board at this time, the company said.

