Brookfield, Morrison & Co match rival bid for Australia's Uniti
Brookfield, Morrison & Co match rival bid for Australia's Uniti

29 Mar 2022 06:19AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 06:57AM)
:A unit of Canada's Brookfield and fund manager Morrison & Co on Tuesday matched a Macquarie-led consortium's rival offer of A$5 per share for Australian telecom firm Uniti Group

Uniti said the revised terms included Brookfield as a 50-50 partner and required Uniti to not engage further with the Macquarie-led consortium or grant it due diligence access.

Earlier this month, Uniti had confirmed it was in exclusive discussions with Morrison & Co for an indicative proposal valuing Uniti at A$4.50 per share.

Uniti's board on Tuesday decided to interact with the Morrison-Brookfield consortium on their revised proposal.

It will not engage with Macquarie Asset Management and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board at this time, the company said.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

