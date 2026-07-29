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Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky, source says
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Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky, source says

Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky, source says

FILE PHOTO: Miniatures of windmill, solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of NextEra Energy logo in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jul 2026 08:01PM
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July 29 : Brookfield Asset Management and NextEra Energy are developing a $100 billion data center campus in Paducah, Kentucky, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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