Brookfield, Qatar's Qai form $20 billion JV for AI infrastructure
Brookfield, Qatar's Qai form $20 billion JV for AI infrastructure

FILE PHOTO: Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration created on December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Dec 2025 06:24PM
Dec 9 : Brookfield and Qatar's AI company Qai on Tuesday announced a strategic investment to establish a $20 billion joint venture focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
