Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brussels to curb imports of Chinese green tech: FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brussels to curb imports of Chinese green tech: FT

Brussels to curb imports of Chinese green tech: FT

FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

16 Mar 2023 05:20AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 05:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The European Union is planning to introduce restrictions on the import of green technologies from China, reducing the chances of Chinese companies winning public contracts and creating additional barriers for buyers seeking subsidies, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Public procurement bids using products from a country with more than 65 per cent EU market share would be downgraded, the report said, citing a draft of the Net Zero Industry Act seen by the newspaper.

The European Commission's trade directorate is, however, concerned that the proposed revisions to the public procurement rule book may violate international law, people familiar with the matter told FT.

On Tuesday, Financial Times had reported that the European Union was seeking fresh ways to monitor how European companies invest in production facilities overseas, in an attempt to limit China's ability to acquire new technologies from the West.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.